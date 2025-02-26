Joann Fabrics’ closure leaves fabric artists scrambling to find affordable options

By Meghan Daniels

CLAWSON, Michigan (WXYZ) — Joann Fabrics has announced it will be shutting down for good everywhere- all 800 stores, including 33 in Michigan.

This news is making seamstresses and fabric artists nervous about where they will go to buy fabric.

While online might seem like the best option, Jan Moser, an artist at Haberman Fabrics, explained that it is not that simple.

“You look at it, and it may have more of a texture than you want; it can be thicker than you want in order to make a certain garment; you might need a fabric that’s a little finer,” said Jan.

Lina Abdal, a seamstress and owner of Perfect Stitch in Bloomfield Hills, told me the same thing.

“In a picture, you cannot imagine how you’re going to receive it. Sometimes it’s a good quality, sometimes it’s a not good quality,” said Lina.

Lina told me she liked Joann’s for more than just the ability to feel the fabric. She and her clients sourced many of their fabrics for custom designs from Joann’s because they were cheaper.

The good news for these fabric artists is that fabric stores like Haberman’s are working to patch the holes left by the closure of big box stores, especially for those in search of quilting material.

“We are expected to introduce a lot more quilting cottons in the spring, along with notions and a lot more things quilters need,” said Jan.

The fabric store is also working on a spring schedule for those looking to learn more about sewing.

