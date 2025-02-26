Monterey Regional Airport moves forward with its Metamorphosis project

By Jeanette Bent

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) — The Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) has announced that Hensel Phelps Construction company will rebuild the airport passenger terminal as the location’s next development in the MRY Metamorphosis Safety Enhancement Program.

“It was a highly competitive selection process, with a total of four companies responding to the Request for Proposals and participating in the interviews,” said MRY Deputy Executive Director Chris Morello.

“We are honored to be a part of the MRY Metamorphosis, and a key partner to build a terminal that reflects the beauty and charm of the Monterey region,” said Hensel Phelps Regional Vice President Shannon Gustine.

The project will cover approximately 62,000 square feet and replace the terminal building to include five passenger boarding bridges. The project is aimed at including multiple safety enhancements overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in an effort to improvement the airport.

According to the Monterey Airport, architectural design firm HOK is drafting the replacement passenger terminal to include feedback by passengers and the public via visioning workshops held in 2023.

“The facility will be traveler-friendly, accessible for all, and reflect the essence and diversity of the Monterey region,” wrote the airport on Monday.

The airport says that the improvements are designed to create a more efficient traveler experience by making the terminal easier to navigate, opening more space and improving pedestrian traffic.

“Our MRY Metamorphosis is taking shape, and with the approval of Hensel Phelps as the contractor to build the replacement terminal, our travelers, employees, and community will soon see progress as we break ground and begin constructing the new, modern, and efficient terminal building,” said MRY Executive Director Michael La Pier.

Terminal groundbreaking is anticipated for June 2025.

