Woman reunited with missing dog after nearly 2 years apart

EDINBURG, Texas (KRGV) — After nearly two years, an Edinburg dog owner was reunited with her missing dog, Silver.

“Unbelievable, I was so overwhelmed with joy,” Velma Gonzalez said.

Silver ran away from home on July 4, 2023. Gonzalez said she believes the fireworks scared off Silver, and she’d been looking for her since.

“Honestly, I had already given up hope,” Gonzalez said.

Last week, Gonzalez received a phone call from PetLink, the company she used to microchip Silver.

“She left me a message saying a good Samaritan had found Silver,” Gonzalez said. “I thought for a minute this was a scam… but then I [thought] how would they know her name was Silver?”

The good Samaritan was Violeta Garcia, who found Silver while out grabbing dinner in Weslaco last week.

Violeta and her sister, Zoraida, rescue lost dogs in their free time.

Zoraida pulled out a microchip detector that she bought to see if they could track Silver’s owners. The sisters then called PetLink and found Silver’s owner.

“It just felt like she had never left,” Gonzalez said. “She came in and then went straight to my bedroom, jumped on my bed, and got comfortable.”

Out of the 24 animals the Garcia sisters have rescued, Silver was the only one who was microchipped.

The sisters have found owners for six non-chipped pets by posting on social media through their group, Sisters Private Pet Parks & More.

Palm Valley Animal Society in Edinburg offers $10 microchipping per pet. No appointment is required, and the pet must be in good health, at least three months old, and weigh four pounds.

