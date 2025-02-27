Ruptured gas line prompts evacuations in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section, crews work to make repairs

By WPVI Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a ruptured gas line at a construction site in Northwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

While the smell of fumes from the gas leak is noticeable in the area, officials said there is no longer a threat and that the incident is under control.

“It smells like gas, that’s what it is, like a gas pipe or a leak or something like that and stuff coming up off the pipes,” said Timonth Shank.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of W. Olney Avenue in the city’s Ogontz section around 8:15 a.m. after calls for an explosion.

“We have our firefighters, our EMTs, our paramedics going house to house in these high-rise apartment complexes checking,” said Daniel McCarty, with the Philadelphia Fire Department. “Some having shortness of breath. Again, low acuity medical complaint, but making sure there is nothing serious going on.”

Lamont Elder told Action News that he woke up to what he thought was a giant explosion.

“It was real loud, sounded like a bomb,” he described. “I just heard this loud boom and saw all this yellow gas coming from the street.”

Officials said there was a six-inch crack in a 20-inch gas main that runs across Olney.

PGW said the natural gas main was struck by a private contractor.

The response is near La Salle University and Central High School.

Some roads have also been closed in the area.

16th and Olney 20th and Olney Ogontz and Summerdale Ogontz and Chew

As a precaution, more than 2,300 students and faculty were evacuated from Central High School. Students could be seen gathered on the football field.

