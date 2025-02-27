She rescued a horse nobody wanted. As fate would have it, he turned out to be a champion.

By Wayne Covil

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A Dinwiddie County woman recently found out the horse she rescued last summer comes from a long line of champions.

Carrie Emerson told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil she rescued Cinetico to give him a better quality of life.

“This poor guy, he was skin and bones. He just turned 23 on January 10th,” Emerson said. This was not her first rodeo.

“A lot of times I take in the worst of the worst, the ones that the other rescues won’t take,” she said. “A couple of them actually said, ‘It would just be too much work, we’re not going to do it.'”

In what can only be described as in true Hallmark movie fashion, what happened next has taken the horse world by surprise.

Cinetico made his way to Dinwiddie County and Emerson showed him the love and attention he needed and brought him back to health. One day she put a saddle on him and rode him in the ring.

“He was very sad. His head down. He just kind of dragged his feet and I said, ‘He will be a good safe horse,'” she said.

As fate would have it, Emerson decided to ride him in the arena one day. That’s when everything changed.

“He looked around and then his head came up. Chest came out, back arched and he went into the most gorgeous show stance,” Emerson recalled. “I got chills. I still get chills thinking about it.”

At that very moment, the resuscitation of life came from memories. Emerson quickly realized this was no fluke and sent his DNA off for testing. When it came back, she learned just how special her horse is.

“He had been missing since 2013,” she said.

Originally named Cinetico De Vitral, her rescue horse was born in 2002 from a long line of Paso Fino horse champions. He disappeared in 2013 after his owner became sick and someone sold Cinetico without his papers.

“He has almost 300 show points under himself as a stallion in the Paso Fino show world,” Emerson explained. “He really was show world royalty. He has won world, he has won nationals.”

In recent weeks, Emerson has been notified in various ways asking if her rescue was for sale.

“I’m his last owner,” she said.

Emerson has decided tot rain on how to show Cinetico and hopes to bring him back to the show arena in the near future.

