Doja Cat Unleashes Fierce Glamour on the Oscars 2025 Red Carpet

March 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Oscars 2025 red carpet just got a wild upgrade, thanks to none other than Doja Cat. The chart-topping, genre-defying artist turned heads and broke the internet in a jaw-dropping, leopard-print sequined corset gown that was equal parts fierce and fabulous. Fashion’s favorite risk-taker walked on the wild side with a dress that didn’t just purr—it roared. Custom-designed by the visionary Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, this mermaid-style masterpiece was a modern homage to a vintage Pierre Balmain design from 1953. And because true couture takes time, this dazzling creation required 5,600 hours and the talent of 46 artisans to bring to life—proof that good things come to those who slay.

The Doja Effect: Unstoppable on the Red Carpet Doja Cat is no stranger to setting red carpet trends. From her wet-look T-shirt dress at the 2024 Met Gala to the audacious “wardrobe malfunction” illusion gown at the Grammys, she always finds a way to rewrite fashion rules. And tonight? She gave us yet another moment to obsess over. Draped in this meticulously hand-sewn ensemble, the “Say So” singer paired the look with mixed-metal jewelry—a shimmering gold necklace and silver earrings—proving once again that clashing metals is a thing of the past when executed with her signature confidence. She topped it off with long acrylic nails—a final feline flourish to an already purr-fect ensemble.

A Performance to Remember As if her red carpet slay wasn’t enough, Doja Cat took center stage for a James Bond tribute performance that left the audience spellbound. She teamed up with her “Born Again” collaborators, Raye and Lisa, to deliver an electrifying medley of iconic Bond anthems. Ditching the leopard spots for sheer sparkle, she changed into a crystal-covered corseted gown that quite literally shined like a diamond—a fitting choice for her rendition of “Diamonds Are Forever”. And because this is Doja Cat, she didn’t stop at the dress; her nails were adorned with tiny disco ball ornaments, cementing her status as the queen of extra. Her co-stars in the tribute didn’t disappoint either. Lisa, of BLACKPINK fame, brought the drama in a floor-length tuxedo gown, delivering a powerhouse snippet of “Live and Let Die.” Meanwhile, British sensation Raye closed out the segment with a hauntingly beautiful take on “Skyfall.”

From Music Royalty to Oscars Icon While this may have been Doja Cat’s first Oscars appearance, it certainly won’t be her last. She’s proven time and again that whether it’s music, fashion, or performance, she’s here to dominate every stage—and the Academy Awards is now officially part of her empire. With a night full of show-stopping moments, Doja Cat reminded us all why she remains one of the most electrifying entertainers of our time. As Hollywood’s elite celebrated cinema’s finest, she made sure the conversation extended beyond film—straight into the world of unforgettable style and performance. Houston Style Magazine readers, and if history tells us anything, this won’t be the last time Doja Cat has us all talking long after the credits roll.

