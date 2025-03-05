Tractor-trailer driver arrested in death of missing man found in submerged car

By Raquel Ciampi

Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A tractor trailer driver facing charges in connection to the death of a Fayette County man who was found dead in a submerged car has been arrested.

Kevin Lataille, 59, was pronounced dead after Monongalia County and Pennsylvania officials recovered his vehicle from Cheat Lake on Jan. 26.

Officials determined his death was related to a crash that occurred on Cheat Lake Bridge days prior.

According to authorities, Singh Sukhjinder of New York lost control of his tractor trailer and jack-knifed while driving in a reckless manner during severe snowstorm conditions on Jan. 19.

The next day, officials say they received a missing person’s report for Lataille who was driving home from his shift at Eat N’ Park in Morgantown.

On Jan. 23, police discovered Lataille’s phone put his last known location on Cheat Lake Bridge.

Officials say following the discovery they were able to review surveillance footage of the area. The footage showed a “large vehicle sliding on the bridge, throwing snow into the air, and a separate passenger vehicle falling from the bridge into the lake.”

Drone footage showed the vehicle submerged in the water and authorities planned a recovery mission for Jan. 26.

According to officials Singh was driving at an unsafe speed despite the hazardous road conditions.

“Witness testimony described Sukhjinder’s driving as reckless and even criminal. Investigators also confirmed that Sukhjinder’s tractor had struck another vehicle prior to reaching the bridge and failed to stop,” authorities said in a release.

The release states Sukhjinder admitted to driving the tractor trailer, but denied hitting any vehicles.

Deputies say Sukhjinder’s reckless driving directly caused the crash that resulted in Lataille’s death.

Sukhjinder was arrested in Phoenix Arizona on Tuesday. He is facing charges of negligent homicide.

