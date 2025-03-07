Body of missing woman found inside suitcase in Yonkers, sources say

By Alecia Reid

Click here for updates on this story

New York (WCBS/WLNY) — The body of a missing Bronx woman was found inside a suitcase left at Saw Mill River Creek in Yonkers on Thursday morning, sources say.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Pamela Alcantara. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Police sources say Alcantara’s ex-boyfriend is a person of interest in her disappearance.

An NYPD license plate reader picked up his vehicle Thursday morning near Saw Mill River Creek, where the suitcase containing Alcantara’s body was found, according to sources.

The ex-boyfriend is being questioned by police and remains in custody. No charges have been filed at this time.

Bronx woman asked mom to pray for her before disappearance

Alcantara was last seen getting into the elevator at her Bronx apartment building Saturday night, her family says. Surveillance video shows her talking on the phone with a smile on her face.

“She was speaking to her mom,” said Isa Peguero, the victim’s aunt.

Family members say the next morning, Alcantara didn’t show up to church, so a friend stopped by to check on her.

When they couldn’t find or get in touch with her, Alcantara’s family says they reached out to police, knowing she had broken up with her boyfriend of three years and was planning on moving out.

“We already find her a place where she was going to move, and I bought her a car that she can use it,” Peguero said.

Monday, Peguero flew Alcantara’s mom from the Dominican Republic to New York as the search for their loved one continued.

“The last person who see, it was her boyfriend,” Peguero said.

Her family says Alcantara made a concerning phone call to her mom last week.

“‘Mom, pray for me.’ She said that to her last Thursday. She said, ‘Mom, I just want you to pray for me.’ She was just not saying that she was scared, she just said, ‘Mom, I just want you to pray for me,'” said cousin Naysa Peguero.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.