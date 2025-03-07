Lyft driver left with big bill, unable to work after unknowingly becoming getaway for wanted fugitive

By Ubah Ali

Click here for updates on this story

MINNESOTA (WCCO) — For Abraham Addo, driving isn’t just his job but his livelihood. The father of four started driving for Lyft to set aside money for his children’s future.

After nearly six years on the job, a routine ride turned traumatic last week.

It all started when Addo received a ride request from Fridley to St. Paul. He picked up two passengers who he says weren’t odd in any way.

“The only thing was when they got into the car, [he] was sitting low,” Addo said.

As he continued the route, Addo noticed flashing lights in his rearview mirror.

At first, he said he thought squads were about to go past him, so he stopped. Before he could react, his car was surrounded by several police officers with guns drawn, yelling for everyone to get out.

“As I walked away from my car about 5 feet, all of them with guns pointed at the car started shooting,” Addo said.

A criminal complaint states that officers were conducting a high-risk traffic stop.

What Addo didn’t know was that he was transporting a wanted fugitive who had fled police by driving down a 6-foot embankment before getting in his car.

The complaint states officers fired multiple rounds of chemical irritant into the car when both passengers refused to comply with multiple commands to get out the vehicle.

“Police ended up destroying my car,” Addo said.

He’s now paying the price in more ways than one and says that day destroyed his sense of safety.

“It keeps replaying in my mind; when I try to sleep, I see it,” Addo said. “It was so terrifying.”

Since that traumatic day, he hasn’t been able to go to work and is receiving therapy, but he’s stuck with a $2,500 deductible on a $17,000 repair bill for his car with no idea who will cover it.

He’s hopeful that Lyft will take swift action and pay for the repairs. So far, he says they’ve given him $700 to get around.

“I’m not happy with Lyft,” Addo said. “I didn’t have an accident. I nearly got killed just from a ride you sent me. Now you’re asking me to pay money out of my pocket is unacceptable.”

In a statement, a Lyft spokesperson says, “Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is deeply troubling. We are in contact with the driver to provide support. We have also permanently banned the rider’s account from the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.”

Lyft also said it continues to work directly with the driver.

WCCO also reached out to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and are still waiting to hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.