Police seek owner of collectible coins after finding them on retail theft suspect

By Madeline Bartos

Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police are trying to track down the owner of dozens of collectible coins troopers said they found after arresting a shoplifting suspect at a Sheetz in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation started when they responded to a retail theft call at the Sheetz on Route 30 in Unity Township on Friday.

After arresting 26-year-old Alexander Kimmick, police said they found he had a stolen Keltec handgun, heroin, meth and marijuana. Troopers also said they also found 63 collectible coins and a silver bar in his backpack.

Investigators said the coins and silver bar appear to be stolen and they could be connected to a theft or burglary in the general vicinity.

Police shared photos of the collectibles, and they’re asking anyone with information about who the items may belong to to call Trooper Brandon Boyd at the Greensburg barracks at 724-832-3288.

Kimmick, meanwhile, has been charged with theft, retail theft, drug possession and firearms not to be carried without a license. He was arraigned and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

