Man accused of robbing same store five times

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — An Aurora man was arrested last week for a half dozen armed robberies of gas station convenience stores. Five of the robberies occurred at the same store.

Twenty-year-old Ross Woessner was taken into custody March 4, nine days after the most recent robbery.

Woessner held up the Shell gas station at 3385 South Tower Road five times, the Aurora Police Department stated, and the 7-Eleven at 18883 East Hampden Avenue once.

According to a search of online criminal records, Woessner was arrested by Denver Police in May 2023 on an aggravated robbery charge. He quickly bonded out but underwent two mental health evaluations ordered by the judge.

That charge was dropped and the case closed in September 2024.

Woessner’s first robbery in Aurora happened in July 2024, per Aurora PD — two months before Denver’s case was dropped.

While arrested on two felonies by Aurora PD, Woessner will learn the number of charges being pursued against him by 18th Judicial District prosecutors on Tuesday.

Aurora PD credited its Gang Robbery Investigative Team (GRIT) with Woessner’s arrest.

