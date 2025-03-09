Middle schoolers arrested after allegedly assaulting student with Stanley cup

By Jessica MacAulay

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (KYW) — Two 13-year-old girls were charged with assault after they allegedly beat their classmate with a Stanley cup at a middle school in New Castle, Delaware, last month, according to police.

Delaware State Police said the assault happened on the morning of Friday, Feb. 28, at Calvin R. McCullough in New Castle.

Two 13-year-old female students allegedly hit another 13-year-old student multiple times in the head with a metal Stanley cup, according to state police. Investigators said a 12-year-old male student was also involved in the assault and hit the 13-year-old victim with his hands.

Staff at the middle school separated the students, who were turned over to their guardians while an investigation was conducted, according to police.

State police said warrants were obtained for the two 13-year-olds, who turned themselves in. Both 13-year-olds were charged with assault, possessing a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, conspiracy and disorderly conduct. The 12-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor offense, according to police.

The 13-year-olds were arraigned by the New Castle County Family Court and released to their guardians on a $7,500 unsecured bond, police said.

The 13-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to the head, according to police.

