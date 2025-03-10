2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Oakland County hotel, police say; girl found in room

By Nick Lentz

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (WWJ) — A man and a woman are dead in what Auburn Hills police are investigating as a suspected murder-suicide at a hotel room late Friday.

Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 3990 Baldwin Rd. around 10:45 p.m. for a possible domestic violence incident, officials say.

While approaching the room, police allegedly heard two gunshots. Officers then entered the room and found a 34-year-old Saginaw, Michigan woman and a 33-year-old Vassar, Michigan man dead. A 3-year-old girl, also found in the room, was not injured.

Investigators say it appears the man shot the woman and then took his own life. No one else was injured.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution and then released to a family member.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform autopsies on both the man and woman.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.

