British Columbia pulling all U.S. alcohol from liquor store shelves

VANCOUVER, B.C. (CTV Network) — British Columbia will remove all American-made products from provincial liquor store shelves, Premier David Eby announced Monday.

The move is partly in response to the ongoing threat of U.S. tariffs targeting Canadian goods entering that country, and partly in response to reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has ambitions to redraw the Canada-U.S. border and renegotiate agreements on fresh water, the premier said.

“If the president is so interested in Canadian water, then we’re going to help him out by letting him keep his watery beer,” Eby quipped to reporters at a liquor store in Victoria.

The provincial government had already pulled liquor products that are made in Republican-controlled jurisdictions, or so-called “red states,” from store shelves in an effort to send a message to lawmakers among Trump’s party.

Eby said the decision to remove all American beer, wine and spirits from government-owned liquor stores is also a recognition of “the feeling that many British Columbians have now when we look at American products” amid the ongoing trade war.

“We don’t even want to see them on a shelf anymore,” Eby said.

The Eby government’s tariff response plan has so far included moves to favour domestic suppliers in all areas of government procurement, supplanting U.S. goods and services where possible, and to levy tolls on American trucks travelling through B.C. to Alaska.

The NDP government is expected to table the proposed U.S. trucking toll legislation this week.

“Let there be no mistake about the intent behind tariffs,” Eby said.

“President Trump wants to hurt Canada economically so he can annex Canada politically. As hard as it is to believe, our longtime friend and ally is behaving like a foe. Trump wants to force us into becoming the 51st state. That will never happen. We are proud Canadians. We will always be the true north, strong and free.”

While the province has ordered the removal of hundreds of U.S. labels from liquor store shelves, the premier encouraged drinkers to take the opportunity to enjoy beer, wine and spirits produced in B.C.

The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch operates approximately 200 government liquor stores throughout the province.

