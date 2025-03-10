Pompano Beach hit-and-run leaves woman dead, husband hospitalized; driver charged with DUI

By Gail Levy, Rubén Rosario, Alex Browning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A violent crash in Pompano Beach left a woman dead and sent her husband to the hospital, leading authorities to arrest the woman who, they said, fled the scene.

Family members of Sal and Patricia Marciante told 7News that the couple was taking a leisurely stroll after dinner when they were struck, Friday night.

Loved ones said the Marciantes were walking on the crosswalk at the intersection of East Atlantic Boulevard and North Pompano Beach Boulevard when their pleasant night out and about turned into a nightmare.

Antonio Marciante, Sal’s brother, described what happened next.

“A Ford truck, being driven by a female, struck my brother Sal and Patricia. Patricia was run over twice, and the vehicle fled the scene,” he said.

Antonio said he rushed to his family members, who were quickly taken to Broward Health North.

Sadly, Antonio said, Patricia would not survive.

“You’ve destroyed a family. You really have, you really have, but Tricy was just an incredible person — an incredible mother, an incredible grandmother. Just, just why. Why?” he said as he fought back tears.

Antonio said Ashley Nicole Bowman was behind the wheel of the truck.

Sunday morning, the suspect faced Boward County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Murphy.

“Ms. Bowman, you’re charged with DUI causing death,” said Murphy.

The 37-year-old is also charged with fleeing the scene.

But Antonio said she should have never been behind the wheel in the first place.

“We got information today that she has a past, a criminal past, for DUI and driving with a suspended license. That is just, you know, it’s just, she should have never been driving a vehicle,” he said.

Now his brother will have to recover without the support of his spouse.

“It’s going to be a slow recovery but, you know, by the grace of God, he’s doing much better.” said Antonio.

And the Marciante family will have to figure out the next steps.

“You go from, you know, a very nice evening to literally planning a funeral. How do you cope with that?” said Antonio.

Bowman is currently being held without bond at the Broward County Jail. She is expected to go back in front of a judge later this week.

