Antique ambulance makes trek from California to Hollywood, FL to win spot in the record books

By Joe Roetz, Kevin Boulandier

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WSVN) — An antique ambulance rolled into South Florida and the record books.

A pair of doctors from California made history as they undertook a nine-day trek across the country from Hollywood, California to Hollywood, Florida.

The men got a warm welcome as they arrived at their destination in South Florida.

“We finally made it,” said Dr. Erik Axene.

Axene and his co-pilot drove over 3,000 miles cross-country to make history inside a 1972 Miller-Meteor Cadillac ambulance. The goal of the trip is to raise awareness for first responders and stress the importance of continuing emergency medical services education even after one gets certified.

“This is a title attempt of the longest journey distance for an ambulance. I can confirm that their distance is 3,233 miles, making this a brand new Guinness World Records Title,” said Brittany Dunn, adjudicator of Guinness World Records.

The West Coast doctors said the idea came after various lunchtime discussions between them.

“He said ‘Erik, I want to show you something,’ and he shows me this and he asks me ‘Do you want to break a world record with me?’” recalled Axene.

The duo wanted to give a glimpse of how the emergency response has evolved over the decades.

After arriving at the Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety Training Facility, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel were treated to a course by Dr. Axene.

Axene gave a preview of the class he will be teaching.

“And they leave this classroom after an hour with me, having improved the way they treat cardiac patients and the community of Hollywood, Florida is going to benefit from it,” he said.

Hollywood Fire Rescue officials said they are honored to have Axene in town.

“To be able to have the doctor come here and give classes for these guys is something really special and something we’ll always remember,” said Jameel Zadie, Deputy Chief of Hollywood Fire Rescue & Beach Safety.

The two departments, 3,000 miles apart, are now tied together for this historic occasion.

“Having the longest ambulance ride start in Hollywood, California and end in Hollywood, Florida is a really cool event. What makes it even more special is the fact this is our 100-year anniversary of the city so having this event and this time is something special for all of us,” said Zadie.

While not the record they were looking to break, the 1972 ambulance also happens to be the oldest licensed vehicle as well.

“On behalf of Guinness World Records, you are officially amazing, congratulations,” said Dunn.

