Cousin speaks on death of mom, two boys in light of lawsuit against county, deputies

By Darren Cunningham

PONTIAC, Michigan (WXYZ) — Body-worn camera footage shows the actions of Oakland County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 13, 2023. The department is accused of failing to intervene and help a family in distress. The department denies any wrongdoing.

Pitt McGehee law firm, which is suing the department, released the footage.

In a profanity-laced conversation, then-sheriff’s deputy Alex Kazal expressed frustration over being told to go check on a woman wandering the streets with her three kids. The woman reportedly had been knocking on doors and asking for help.

“Sounds like homeless people being homeless,” the deputy stated.

At another point, Kazal said to whomever he was speaking with, “What do you want me to do about this. We’re ripping the f****** family apart and put ‘em into f****** bulls*** foster care where they can get raped.”

Two days later, authorities said Monica Cannady and her two boys were discovered dead in a field from hypothermia. The tragic discovery came after Cannady’s surviving daughter knocked on a neighbor’s door for help.

On Monday, the victims’ cousin, Diamond Cannady, spoke with news media via webinar with her attorneys.

“In that moment, Monica was struggling with her mental health, and we knew that she needed help,” Diamond Cannady said.

Her family is suing the now-former deputy, as well as two other deputies, Devon Bernritter, John Brish, and the sheriff’s office.

“Here, there were so many institutional fails, starting with deputy Bernritter who was told by hospital staff that there were children, three minor children that were left unattended in the ER for over three hours and yet, no call to CPS or any intervention was made,” the family’s attorney, Megan Bonnani, said.

In Bernritter’s body-worn camera footage, he can be heard telling Monica Cannady at McLaren Hospital, “You’re not in trouble. We’ve got people out looking for a woman and three little kids wrapped in white sheets. Looks like this might be it, and I’m just making sure that you guys are OK.”

Cannady replied, “No, we’re good. We’re good. We’re good. I brought my son, come into the emergency (room). It’s cold. I’m waiting on a ride, and my ride will be here shortly.”

The deputy continued to try to get information. Cannady claimed she brought her child to a cardiology appointment.

“Hun, you’re not in any trouble at all. It’s cold outside. Your babies are here, and they don’t even have coats on,” Bernritter said.

Despite the deputy’s efforts, Cannady’s attorneys said there were plenty of red flags for him to either take the family into custody, accompany to a shelter or to call Children’s Protective Services.

“She gave a false explanation for why her children were at the hospital, which would have led any officer to conclude that these children were in danger and that he wasn’t being told the whole story,” the family’s other attorney, Kevin Carlson, said.

Bonnani is also concerned Kazal was able to resign without repercussions.

“There should have been a thorough investigation, not just to just hold him accountable but to ensure that no officer with the same mindset is wearing a badge,” she said.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Stephen Huber said the following:

The following statement should be attributed to Stephen W. Huber, public information officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office: OCSO vehemently denies that any actions of OCSO personnel caused the tragic deaths of Ms. Cannady and her two young sons. As the attached timeline sets forth, numerous efforts were made by OCSO personnel to help Ms. Cannady and her children.

However, she refused all such efforts made by OCSO deputies to help. Importantly, at no time did any OCSO deputy have a legal basis to detain the family. After reviewing bodycam footage of OCSO personnel during that timeline, numerous statements were made by one former OCSO deputy sheriff that were not in keeping with OCSO standards of conduct for its deputies.

An internal affairs investigation was initiated and the deputy resigned before a disciplinary review could be completed. No further statement will be made by OCSO regarding this matter due to threatened litigation by Ms. Cannady’s family.

