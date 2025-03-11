District Attorney: Savannah man charged with murder was out on bond, despite state’s objection

By Graham Cawthon

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones says a man charged with murder over the weekend was out on bond for illegal firearms charges, despite the state’s objection.

Nathaniel Leonard Lewis, 21, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, among other charges in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday morning near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and W 35th Street.

“The presiding judge granted Lewis’ bond despite the State’s objection, and Nathaniel Lewis was released from custody in November 2024,” Cook Jones said in a written statement Monday.

In all, three people were killed in Savannah over the weekend in four separate shootings.

Those cases remain under investigation.

