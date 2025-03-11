Kansas City man sentenced to 22 years for fatal shooting witnessed by six children

By Nick Sloan

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Jackson County judge has sentenced a Kansas City man to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of another man in 2023.

Derek Jones pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, violating an order of protection, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The judge sentenced Jones to the maximum authorized under the plea agreement: 19 years for second-degree murder, three years for armed criminal action, one year for violating an order of protection, and seven years for endangering the welfare of a child.

Kansas City police responded to a shooting call on March 12, 2023, in the 8300 block of Highland Avenue.

Officers found the victim inside the front door of the home.

Six children witnessed the shooting, according to court records.

Jones has a history of domestic violence.

“This sentence sends a strong message that domestic violence or violence in any form will never be tolerated in Jackson County,” Johnson said. “When the defendant chose violence that day, he forever changed the lives of six innocent children who witnessed an incident no child should ever have to see. I hope this case serves as a reminder that violence should never be a solution to conflict, and those who choose this path will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My office continues to prioritize cases involving domestic violence and we will continue seeking justice for victims, while working to prevent future tragedies like this one.”

