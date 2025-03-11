Sacramento volunteers go bald for a good cause

By Lindsay Weber, Robert Wellington

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Around St. Patrick’s Day, one Sacramento bar has created its own tradition—raising awareness and funds for cancer research by shaving heads.

For 25 years, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation has been hosting head-shaving events. Beyond raising funds and awareness, the foundation says it also shows children who have lost their hair during cancer treatment that they are supported.

The event has become a tradition at Mulvaney’s B&L in Midtown. On Monday, the Sacramento institution kept the tradition alive.

“Everyone treats you like you’re different because you have cancer,” said Patrick Mulvaney, proprietor and chef of Mulvaney’s B&L. “This is kind of a day where we get to say everybody’s normal.”

It’s a tradition Brandon Miller continues to uphold.

“I’ve got a 23-year-old kid standing over there that was 2 when I started this. And I have another one that was just a newborn at the time,” Miller told KCRA while he was in the barber’s chair. “I’ve had a lot of family that I’ve lost due to cancer, relatives. The kids deserve an opportunity to live.”

Miller actually spoke with KCRA at the same event in 2024.

Another participant, Aurora Krout, called it “the right thing to do.”

“People get a haircut all the time. Why not just save up a few haircuts and raise some money for a good cause,” said Krout.

Find other St. Baldrick’s events on the foundation’s website.

