Second suspect in custody after fatal shooting of rapper Lil Ronnie and daughter, records show

Texas (KTVT) — The second suspect in the fatal shooting of Fort Worth rapper Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter at a car wash earlier this week is in custody, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Jakobie Russell, 21, is now in jail, a day after 24-year-old Adonis Robinson was arrested in Livingston, northeast of Houston.

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez issued an alert for Robinson and Russell on Wednesday. Both Fort Worth men are facing capital murder charges.

On Friday, Hernandez confirmed that Russell had turned himself in and was subsequently arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Russell’s attorney “facilitated his surrender,” Hernandez said.

Meanwhile, Hernandez said, Robinson had completed extradition paperwork and is expected to be transferred to Tarrant County over the weekend.

The 30-year-old rapper and his young daughter were gunned down while he was vacuuming his vehicle just before 11 a.m. Monday at Slappy’s Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive, just north of Interstate 20.

“We want to reassure the community that the Forest Hill Police Department and our law enforcement partners are continuing efforts to resolve this case and bring justice to the victims and their families,” Hernandez said Thursday.

5th Forest Hill homicide in 2025

Monday’s double murder was the fourth and fifth reported homicides in Forest Hill this year. There were zero last year, Forest Hill Mayor Stephanie Boardingham said.

Late last month, a former employee of an auto sales business in Forest Hill was charged with murder following a shooting at the company that resulted in two deaths and one injury.

Days later, a 36-year-old Forest Hill mother was killed by stray bullets in her backyard. Family members said she was by the fire pit when a stray bullet came through the fence and struck her.

“The three incidents are isolated incidents,” Hernandez said. “So the community, I tell you, we are a safe community.”

The three incidents that resulted in five deaths all took place within 11 days.

“I want to reaffirm to the community that we will hold criminals accountable,” Hernandez said. “We’re not going to allow them to come in here and think that they can get away with it.”

Hernandez said Forest Hill police are in talks with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department to increase patrols in the area.

What happened?

Forest Hill police responded to Slappy’s Car Wash on Forest Hill Drive just north of I-20 just before 11 a.m. on Monday. One witness told a CBS News Texas photojournalist that they heard 20 to 30 gunshots.

Police originally said the suspects in the murder of Lil Ronnie and his daughter were two Black males wearing blue jeans and gray sweaters. Forest Hill police said the suspects exited a white, four-door Kia and approached the victim’s vehicle, which was stationary in a bay at the car wash. The suspects opened fire and fled the area.

Video from CBS News Texas chopper showed dozens of evidence markers on the ground and a heavy police presence around the car wash.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, Forest Hill police said, with the assistance of the Forest Hill Criminal Division, Fort Worth Police Department, Everman Police Department, Kennedale Police Department and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

