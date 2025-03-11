Suspect arrested after neo-Nazi stickers found on Bridgewater State University bus stop

By John Atwater

BRIDGEWATER, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A suspect was arrested Friday after pro-Nazi and anti-immigrant stickers were found at a busy bus stop on campus, the Bridgewater State University Police Department said.

According to a police report, video from a nearby surveillance camera led police to arrest Michael Beaudry, 32.

Police said the video showed Beaudry drive up to the bus stop on March 1 and adhere the stickers onto the stop.

Then he gave a Nazi salute, police said.

Bridgewater State students say they are disgusted by the signs of hate that have crept onto the school’s campus.

“America doesn’t just belong to a specific group of people,” student Ali Baloot said. “There’s a lot of people with backgrounds that you are pushing hate against. They live here. Like me.”

“I like being in a community where everyone feels like they can be together,” student Damoni Pena said. “Having something like that breaks everything apart and makes it harder for everyone to feel like they can connect.”

When police arrested Beaudry on vandalizing and tagging property charges, they said they found a Hitler youth knife with a swastika on the handle along with several antisemitic and white nationalist stickers.

Students say they are relieved that police acted swiftly.

“I hope it stops. Hope it doesn’t get out of hand and cause violence. I hope it doesn’t cause anyone harm,” Pena said.

“We’re hoping this is a lesson learned. I can’t change your mind, but you don’t have to spread it like that,” Baloot said.

