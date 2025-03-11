UPS driver charged after fatal hit-and-run wreck

By Kelly Doty

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A United Parcel Service (UPS) employee faces a felony charge after a fatal hit-and-run in Henderson County on Tuesday, March 4.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brent Hipp said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Dana Road, near the intersection with Katie Drive.

Troopers said a UPS truck driven by Blake Stewart Laughter, 24, was traveling east on Dana Road when it struck a man wearing dark clothing who was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Armando Jose Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hipp said Laughter did not stop after the collision. Instead, troopers said he returned the truck to the UPS facility, went home, and made several phone calls before returning to the crash scene in a personal vehicle with some family members.

Laughter is charged with felony hit-and-run, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death. He is currently out on a $10,000 bond. Court documents say he has a probable cause hearing set for April 15.

