Georgia business raided by federal authorities amid labor trafficking investigation

By Graham Cawthon

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia (WJCL) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a labor trafficking investigation at a Georgia business.

According to the FBI Atlanta office, FBI Atlanta, along with Homeland Security, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement partners, executed federal search warrants Wednesday at Wellmade Industries in Cartersville and several residences in the Bartow County area.

FBI Atlanta alleges Wellmade Industries “used fraud and coercion to induce Chinese nationals and other immigrants to work.”

Photos posted on FBI Atlanta’s Facebook page show armed law enforcement officers inside the Wellmade facility.

The FBI brought in 20 linguists and a victim specialist to assist “the dozens of potential victims.”

The FBI asks that if you are aware of human trafficking or labor trafficking to contact their tip line at 877-4-HIS-TIP.

