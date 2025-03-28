From dilapidated horse track to “state of the art” stadium, Boise Pro Soccer breaks ground

By Don Nelson

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (KGUN) — Pro soccer is coming to the Treasure Valley.

Groundbreaking took place on Thursday at the new home of the U.S.L. Boise Pro Soccer team, which is located at the site of what used to be the Les Bois Horse Track at the Western Idaho Fairgrounds. The new “state of the art” stadium should initially hold some 6,225 fans before a second phase of the project increases capacity to a whopping 11,000 seats. Community spaces, extra fields, and training facilities are also planned as part of the privately funded development.

And while the days of betting on the horses at Les Bois Park are long gone, a rebirth of the property officially started today. Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck says this is a long time coming. “Since we reached an agreement with [Boise Pro Soccer], I’ve been greeted by so many people who are excited that Boise is getting pro soccer. You can cheer on that. Professional soccer is coming to Idaho.”

The area around the former horse track had fallen into disrepair in recent years, and advocates say the proposed development will bring new life to this highly valuable, river-adjacent area of Garden City.

The USL was founded in 1986 and is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in the country. It features both men’s and women’s leagues. Deputy CEO of the USL Justin Papadakis says Boise will fall in love with this venue and the competition. “This sport was built by girls and boys, men and women, and we are going to make sure that they have the opportunity from that foundation. It’s there for boys and girls… men and women.”

Just be prepared for some added excitement called promotion and relegation. I asked Bill Taylor, Vice Chair of U.S. Youth Soccer and club co-founder, to explain what that means for a novice soccer fan.

“In a system with pro relegation, the teams that are at the bottom of the league are fighting so that you don’t get relegated to the division. So every game, in fact, will mean something,” he explained. “If you are at the bottom of those games, they will get more competitive and the fans will get more excited because you’re trying to survive.”

Even though youth soccer is already popular in the Treasure Valley, Taylor believes it will take it to a new level of interest, because youth soccer leagues can come out and learn from the professionals on how to carry themselves on and off the field.

The name and colors of the new Boise USL club will be announced later this year. If everything goes as planned, expect pro soccer right here in Garden City by the spring of next year.

