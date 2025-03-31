Cleveland car enthusiast refurbishes car while battling cancer

By Caitlin Hunt

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — Over 900 vehicles were on display at the 59th Piston Power Autorama.

Vintage cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, and more were on display. Among them is Michael Shanes’s 1974 Jensen Healey.

Shanes found the vehicle behind the gas station about 42 years ago. He spent the next few years refurbishing it, even winning awards at local car shows. Then, life happened.

“Business obligations, marital obligations,” Shane said. “The car unfortunately wound up in the corner with a cover on it.”

Life changed again in 2023 when Shanes received a stage four colon cancer diagnosis.

“It’s a little bit of a kick in the you know where,” he said. “We are fighting hard. We have a great attitude.”

Looking for a way to continue to live life, Shanes found motivation in the old Jensen Healey once more.

“I decided it was my turn to do for me,” he said. “So, I pulled the cover off the car, and I decided to get it recommissioned and get it back into prime show condition.”

It wasn’t an easy task. Shanes went through chemo and clinical trials during the process. He worked on the car on his good days and pushed himself to keep going on the harder ones.

That attitude is what landed Shanes and his Jensen Healey right in the middle of the Autorama. Car enthusiasts gawked at the vintage car as it was restored to its former glory. Shanes even took home a few awards. His favorite stands next to the car, a bracelet trophy representing his 38 rounds of completed chemo.

“Each one of those is a win,” he said. “Every time I went, we were doing better and better.”

With the support of his family, doctors and his motorsports community, Shanes is sure he will be able to continue his cancer fight and make some final touches on his beloved car.

“In getting the car ready,” he said. “We discovered some issues, so there is more to do. Stay tuned.”

