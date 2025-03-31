Iowa Department for the Blind celebrates 100 years of empowerment

By Nicole Tam

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The Iowa Department for the Blind is celebrating a special milestone this week. The agency has been making a difference for Iowans with blindness or low vision for 100 years.

Connie Mendenhall was a student at the department when she lost her sight 10 years ago.

“With the training that you can receive from the Iowa Department for the Blind, you can go anywhere, be anything, achieve any job, whatever your goal is,” Mendenhall said.

The agency offers many resources, including a library for blind and print disabled people.

“Provide the nonvisual skill training that a blind or low-vision individual needs to live an empowered, confident, independent life to reach whatever goals they set for themselves,” Mendenhall said.

With technology combined with skills, she’s serving as the organization’s chief information officer.

“I am proof positive that the vocational rehabilitation program works,” Mendenhall said. “The biggest advantage you can give somebody who is blind or low vision is getting that Braille in their hands so that they are literate.”

The centennial celebration open house is happening Wednesday, April 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 524 Fourth St. in Des Moines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.