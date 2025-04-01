ILTexas Breaks Ground in Liberty County: A New Chapter in Educational Excellence Begins

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 1, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a rousing celebration of growth, grit, and groundbreaking education, International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas) turned the first symbolic shovelful of dirt for its future Liberty High School in the heart of the thriving Colony Ridge community. And while the rain may have nudged the event indoors, spirits soared as students, parents, community leaders, and dignitaries gathered on March 27 to mark a defining moment not only for Liberty County — but for Texas’ entire public charter school landscape. Building More Than a School — Building a Legacy Scheduled to open in summer 2026, ILTexas Liberty High School will serve more than 1,000 students and become the academic home for graduates of nearby ILTexas K-8 campuses, each already exceeding 1,300 eager young minds. But make no mistake — this is no ordinary high school. Under the inspired leadership of retired Marine Corps Infantry Officer and ILTexas Founder & Superintendent Eddie Conger, this school aims to produce more than college-ready students. It is cultivating global citizens, servant leaders, and trilingual thinkers equipped to excel in a complex, interconnected world. “This isn’t just a school — it’s a promise to families,” said Conger during his address. “A promise that their children will graduate speaking three languages, learning leadership through action, and understanding that character matters.” And in true Texas fashion, he closed with wit: “They’re getting scholarships because they know what to do with that degree. The fourth language might just have to be Aggie!” — drawing hearty laughter from a room full of future world-changers. Marine Discipline Meets Multilingual Diplomacy What makes ILTexas unique is its signature blend of academic excellence, military discipline, and international perspective. Every student in the district graduates trilingual — mastering English, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese, a national security language in high demand. And it doesn’t stop there: ILTexas is home to the largest Marine Corps Junior ROTC (MCJROTC) program in the nation, instilling discipline, service, and confidence in thousands of cadets. Nearly 20% of ILTexas cadets go on to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces or attend college on military scholarships, a testament to the district’s commitment to country and character. Principal Diaz Millet: “A Defining Moment” With elegance and emotion, ILTexas Liberty High School Principal Griselle Diaz Millet delivered remarks in English, Spanish, and Mandarin — a poetic nod to the trilingual foundation the school represents. “Today, we break ground not just on a building, but on the future of our community,” she said. “Together we are laying the foundation for something extraordinary.” Her words resonated deeply with families in attendance, many of whom see this campus as a beacon of opportunity in a rapidly growing region. The Liberty County expansion comes just two years after ILTexas’ first campus — BG Ramirez K-8 — opened its doors and quickly reached capacity. Its success demanded more. And ILTexas delivered. A Bold Vision, Backed by Action Today, ILTexas serves more than 25,000 students across 26 campuses statewide, with a mission rooted in “Others Before Self.” This isn’t just a motto — it’s a way of life. Students spend summers in Washington, D.C., visiting the Pentagon, the Chinese Embassy, and the U.S. State Department, opening doors to careers in national intelligence, diplomacy, and global service. With the Liberty High School now on the horizon, ILTexas is not just expanding its footprint — it’s expanding futures. Why This Matters to Houston and Beyond The ripple effects of ILTexas’ educational model stretch far beyond Liberty County. For families in Houston and across Harris County who seek innovation in public education, this milestone offers a blueprint for what’s possible when vision meets commitment. Houston Style Magazine readers, at a time when the state and nation grapple with educational equity, workforce development, and global readiness, ILTexas is proving that public charter schools can lead the charge — with discipline, heart, and a multilingual handshake to the future.

