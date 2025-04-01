More than 1,000 replica firearms seized at LAX by Customs and Border Protection officers

By Julie Sharp

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Warning of the dangers involving replica toy guns, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at LAX reported seizing over 1,000 replica firearms at the airport over the last six months.

Shipments from China, intended to be distributed at various locations across the United States, were misdeclared as “Alloy Miniature Toys.”

Federal law requires that toy guns, look-alike firearms, and imitation firearms sold or transported across state lines have a blaze orange plug inserted in the barrel or a stripe on both sides of the barrel.

“If these items were to reach the streets, the consequences could be significant,” said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

“Replica firearm, even though not always functional, can be easily mistaken for genuine weapons by the public and law enforcement. Such misidentification can lead to tragic outcomes.”

Since Oct. 1, 2024, CBP has seized over 1,000 replica firearms and has already destroyed 953 replica firearms, 111 replica suppressors, and 92 abandoned suppressors.

“Consumer Product Safety Commission is committed to working alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at ports and borders to prevent illegal products from entering the U.S. market, especially from China,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman.

According to California Penal Code 12556, it is illegal to display an imitation firearm in public. Imitation firearms can include a firearm replica, a BB gun, a toy gun, a BB gun, and a pellet gun.

