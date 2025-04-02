7-year-old boy, mom fall into canyon at Starved Rock State Park in Illinois

By Adam Harrington, Greg Kelly, Natalie Goldstick

Illinois (WBBM) — A 7-year-old boy and his mother fell 25 to 30 feet into a canyon at Starved Rock State Park southwest of Chicago late Tuesday.

The Utica, Illinois Fire Department said at 5:57 p.m., its first responders were called to French Canyon at Starved Rock after two people fell in.

Crews arrived within seven minutes, and found a 37-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son at the bottom of the canyon. Both were stabilized, but had fallen 25 to 30 feet.

The victims were removed using a rope system and were taken by helicopter to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the fire department said.

The boy’s father was also rescued from the canyon after climbing down into it. He was not injured, the fire department said.

The family was from Tinley Park, the fire department said.

