‘Blow our heads off’: Florida woman accused of holding teens at gunpoint over fishing incident

By Meghan Moriarty

MELBOURNE, Florida (WESH) — A Melbourne woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly holding two teenagers at gunpoint for fishing near her backyard, according to police.

Donna Elkins, 59, called 911 to notify dispatch that two boys were in her backyard fishing, according to an arrest report. She told deputies she walked into the backyard with a pellet gun in an attempt to scare them, the report states.

The two boys were 15 and 13 years old.

We spoke with the 15-year-old, Brayden, by phone Tuesday.

“We turned around, and she was holding a rifle and telling us she was going to blow our heads off,” Brayden said. He took a video of the encounter with Elkins. “She was making us get down on the ground and saying, ‘What makes you think you can come on my property?’ And she was saying that if we did come on her property, she could blow our brains out.”

The report said Elkins’ husband came out five minutes later to disarm her. Deputies found a pellet gun when they arrived.

Despite it being Elkins who called the police on the teens, she was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of false imprisonment.

