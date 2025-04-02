California deploys satellites to track methane emissions as EPA reconsiders climate rules

By Sirisha Dinavahi

Click here for updates on this story

4/1/25 (LAPost.com) — California has launched a new satellite-based initiative to track and reduce methane emissions, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on March 31. The program comes as the federal Environmental Protection Agency, under President Donald Trump’s administration, reconsiders key climate protections.

The program employs satellite-mounted sensors to detect large methane leaks that may otherwise go unnoticed, allowing state and local agencies to work with industry to address these emissions quickly.

“Decades of progress to protect public health is on the line as the Trump Administration works to roll back critical environmental protections,” Newsom said. “California isn’t having it. Thanks to our state investment, we’re using satellite technology to detect methane leaks as they happen.”

The announcement marks Newsom’s first action as Co-Chair of America Is All In – a coalition supporting climate action by state and local governments.

The $100 million initiative, funded through California’s Cap-and-Trade program, has already deployed one satellite with plans for up to seven more. While California does not own the satellites, state agencies can select specific regions for observation.

According to state officials, methane – an odorless gas released from landfills – oil and gas operations, and livestock facilities, is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide for near-term planet warming. It accounts for about one-quarter of global carbon pollution.

California Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph said the project provides near real-time information that helps the state address a major contributor to climate change.

“This satellite project to monitor methane is unique for a state effort that will help us better identify sources of pollution Californians are already seeing and feeling the intensifying impacts from firsthand,” Randolph said.

The state will maintain a database and web portal to coordinate mitigation actions. The collected data will also be available to communities for education and outreach.

The satellite initiative comes as the EPA reconsiders the “endangerment finding,” which provides the legal basis for federal regulation of greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane.

Last year, California participated in launching what former California Gov. Jerry Brown had called the state’s “own damn satellite” through a philanthropically-backed coalition to track pollutants like methane.

In 2023, California introduced a new pledge for subnational governments worldwide to commit to reducing global methane emissions. This effort builds upon the Global Methane Pledge focused on national governments.

The satellite technology represents one of several approaches California is taking to address climate change independently of federal action.

The satellite program aims to provide more timely data than currently available methods, potentially identifying and addressing leaks before they cause significant environmental damage.

The data collected through the satellite program will be used not only for enforcement but also to assess the effectiveness of existing methane reduction strategies and to develop new approaches based on evidence gathered from space.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.