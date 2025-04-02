‘Fight Club’ at jail? 2 jailers on leave.

By WEWS Staff

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WEWS) — Two Cuyahoga County corrections officers were recently placed on leave for what appears to be a fight club at the county jail.

News 5 Investigators have been trying to track down this tip for weeks.

Through a public records request, we got the video that led to the two deputies being placed on administrative leave—you can see inmates lining up to fight and throwing blows.

It was captured on surveillance video in the jail’s 9F-Pod on Feb. 24.

You can see corrections officers at the top of the screen and inmates doing calisthenics, shadow boxing, and getting ready to go.

The video seems to glitch in places, but the men line up before the female corrections officers. And then, almost hidden away, you can see punches—and it appears the guards are also involved.

Even after the bout, you can see one guard throw a punch in the air.

The jailers, Naina Tomlinson and Elizabeth Reaves, have been off the job since Feb. 28 for engaging in unprofessional behavior with inmates, according to their administrative leave letters.

The county has confirmed that an internal investigation is ongoing.

The pair has been ordered to turn in any county property in their possession until the investigation is complete.

