‘It’s always been me and her’: Sister reflects on teen’s overdose death amid new charges

By Jordan Cioppa

OAKDALE, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A girl who lost her teenage sister to a drug overdose is sharing her story after the attorney general announced there was an arrest in the case.

Janessa Pepper and her younger sister Mia Pepper were close as can be. In true sister fashion, Janessa said the two shared clothes and make-up, and above all, an unbreakable bond.

“We went through everything. It’s always been me and her,” Pepper told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

But Janessa said her world has fallen apart since Mia’s life was cut short in May 2024 at just 15 years old.

“The house is empty and quiet now,” Pepper said. “And she is what I live for every day since I cry for her and I talk to her.”

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the Oakdale teen’s death was caused by Fentanyl. Almost one year later, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced an arrest related to the fatal overdose.

According to the attorney general, 27-year-old Shakeirs Foster was arrested for extorting the teen in exchange for the drug.

Sunday said in part:

“To be clear, this loss of life was directly caused by a predatory drug dealer who targeted a vulnerable child and exploited her without a care for her wellbeing or worth as a person.”

Pepper said she was glad to see the suspect is no longer on the streets. She shared how she wants people to remember her sister.

“All she ever wanted to do was help people. We were in the CYS system, and so, Mia always said she wanted to help kids like us,” Pepper said. “So, I just want people to remember her for how sweet and kind and beautiful she was.”

Pepper shared she doesn’t want her sister to be defined by this story but hopes it will raise awareness and reach someone who may be struggling.

“I feel like if there was more awareness, and it was talked about more, especially in schools, maybe things could be different now,” Pepper said.

According to the attorney general’s office, Foster was arraigned on Tuesday and was denied bond.

