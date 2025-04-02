‘They just left him out for dead’: daughter of park attack victim speaks out

By Marisela Burgos, Alex Browning, Matthew Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

POMPANO BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — An elderly man was left injured and hospitalized after a normal day at the park took a dangerous turn and now the victim’s daughter is speaking out on the brutal attack.

Chiketia Ponder said her dad was taking his usual stroll early in the morning of March 25 at Hunters Manor Park when he was brutally assaulted.

“They robbed him, they took his car, they took his phone, they took all of his belongings that he had on him that day,” she said. “Basically, they just left him out, I say, for dead.”

Her father has undergone a second surgery and remains in the hospital after suffering a broken leg and severe head injuries from the attack.

“He didn’t deserve that. Just to come out and walk, he did not deserve to be attacked in that manner. No one deserves that,” she said.

The victim’s daughter said authorities have recovered almost everything that was stolen from him that morning, including his car.

Now, she’s warning others to be careful when walking alone in the parks.

“If you can go out and just attack a 74-year-old person like what type of person are you and whose to say they won’t do it again,” she said, warning others who walk at the park on Northwest Fourth Street to be cautious.

She wants to give other walkers a heads up about what happened to her dad.

“Just be aware that we have people out here who are lurking and preying on elderly seniors and who knows what else,” said Ponder.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 29-year-old Trevoy Williams, linking him to two separate attacks.

“I’m happy that someone is in custody. I hope justice is served with this person,” Ponder said of the arrest. “However, if there were additional people, I would like for them to find them and they should be arrested,” she said.

Williams faces several charges, including aggravated battery of someone 65 or older and robbery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.