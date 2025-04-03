California chef dies on hike after being struck by boulder on Kauai

By Robyn Heaps

KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV) — A California woman tragically died hiking while on vacation on Kauai.

The Kauai Fire Department reports 26-year-old Gianna Buzzetta was hiking on Makaleha Falls Trail with her boyfriend Connor.

Not long after they arrived at the trail, a boulder fell and struck the 26-year-old standing in a pool.

Her parents are now mourning her death saying “Something was broken, a part of me and a part of us. It’s like something’s been sucked out of you.”

Reports say Gianna’s boyfriend allegedly ran to get help but she later died in the hospital.

Her parents said she died in nature doing what she loved.

Gianna was a fast growing executive pastry chef at a California French restaurant in Carlsbad.

