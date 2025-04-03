Pennsylvania man arrested after sheriff’s detectives find two guns inside stuffed teddy bear

By Mike Darnay

MCKEES ROCKS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man from McKees Rocks was arrested and is facing charges after an investigation led to the discovery of multiple guns found stuff inside an oversized teddy bear.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s office says Terry Purdue, 27, of McKees Rocks was initially taken into custody on several bench warrants stemming from probation violations in gun and drug cases from the past.

The Sheriff’s Office says Purdue was located by detectives and taken into custody at a home along Grove Street on Tuesday morning.

While detectives were clearing the home, the sheriff’s office says an adult-sized teddy bear was located and detectives believed there was a gun hidden inside of the stuffed animal.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant and found a total of two guns hidden inside, one of which that had been reported stolen out of Uniontown.

Suspected heroin and marijuana were also said to be found during the search.

Purdue was taken to the Allegheny County Jail for processing on the bench warrants as well as new gun and drug charges.

