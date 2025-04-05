Darrell Brooks to represent himself in appeals process

By Duaa Israr

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack will represent himself going forward in his appeals process.

Back in 2021, Darrell Brooks drove an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people. In October of 2022, Brooks represented himself in the three-week trial where he was found guilty on multiple counts. Brooks, now 43, is serving six life sentences.

Now, he’s asked the court to represent himself once again. Brooks was appealing that case and was appointed Michael Covey by the State Public Defender’s Office. In court, Covey told Judge Jennifer Dorow that Brooks asked Covey to withdraw from the case.

“Do you want to have attorney Covey withdraw and act as your attorney, sir?” asked Judge Dorow during the hearing.

“I just want to represent myself,” Brooks said, multiple times.

Covey filed for an extension on Brooks’ time to appeal, for the eighth time. Covey told Judge Dorow the reason for the extension was because there were hundreds of hours of material to go through.

Brooks appeared virtually, as he is serving his sentence out of state.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.