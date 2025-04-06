Mother turns grief into art; “Just knowing that a part of Lewis is still living on this earth is so comforting.”

By Jennifer Mayerle

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — The mother of a teenager who donated his eyes and tissue after death is now directing a play as a way to raise awareness about being a donor.

The Tin Woman is the story of a woman who received a heart transplant. It explores loss and new life. Some of the storyline mirrors real life for director Joy Donley and her husband Michael.

We visited rehearsal for they play as they get ready to bring the story to the stage.

“I was immediately drawn to it because of the subject matter,” Donley said.

Donley is directing the play about a woman who has a heart transplant. And the emotions that surround the profound experience for the recipient and the donor family.

“It really captures a lot of the grief, a lot of the regret. a lot of the just this sadness over the situation. But what’s interesting, and what drew me to the play, was that there’s a lot of humor in it as well,” Donley said.

Donley’s family found that in their own journey of loss and donation.

“Lewis was a creative kid. So he would tinker with things. He loved music. He loved to play guitar,” Donley said.

Days after his 16th birthday, Lewis died by suicide leaving his family grief-stricken 8 years ago.

“What I wanted to focus on was something good that could come out of this tragedy, something that could be recycled for good, which really is organ donation, recycling for good. And to talk about that, and because of the fact Lewis was such a, he always wanted to be a superhero. And so, you know, having him be an organ donor, an eye and tissue donor, he is that superhero,” Donley said.

“We just found out, like this month, that Lewis’s gifts went to 60 people that we know of. It just shows the miracle that is that is donation,” Joy’s husband Michael Donley said.

A recipient of Lewis’ great gift reached out to the Donley’s. They’ve exchanged a few letters.

“This is the first one that we got from him. ‘Dear donor family, I’m so sorry for the loss of your family member. I tore my ACL during my high school basketball practice. During my knee surgery, I received tissue from your family member. After a year of recovery, I am back on the basketball court, and my high school team just won the district championship,'” Donley read.

“And it’s Lewis literally was in the pile. And that’s really cool. We’d much rather he was there in real life. But, you know, that’s a pretty good,” Michael Donley said.

“Just knowing that a part of Lewis is still living on this earth is so comforting,” Donley said.

They hope you find comfort in the play, along with the humor, as they do.

“And he said your son seemed very handsome and kind. I also love country music. It helps getting girls,” Donley laughs as she reads another part of the letter.

“Even though the show itself is not our story, but connects in so many ways that’s just really meaningful and gives life a whole lot of meaning,” Donley said.

The Tin Woman is playing at the Historic Mounds Theatre in St. Paul Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. Then it runs next Thursday through Sunday.

April is National Donate Life Month. There will be a table set up where people can sign up to be an organ donor.

