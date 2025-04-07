Possumbilities wildlife rehab owner loses home in fire, board members raise funds to help

By Emma Karnes

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH GEORGIA (WRCB) — Board members of the Possumbilities wildlife rehab and nonprofit are rallying together to raise funds after owner and founder Kristy Colbert lost her home in a fire on Wednesday, April 2.

Possumbilities is one of the only wildlife rehab centers in North Georgia, says organizer and board member Louann Blalock. She says Colbert, also a teacher at Summerville Middle School, has spent 26 years caring and educating the youth of the community and 8 years saving wildlife through Possumbilities.

Blalock says the Colbert family not only lost their home, but some of the animals as well. The surviving animals were sent to other rehab facilities in the state.

“Now let us come together to show her how much we love her and appreciate her for everything she has done for our community and the animals,” says Blalock.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.