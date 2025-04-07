Shooting of 4-year-old leads to discovery of crocodile, 30 snakes and drugs inside Alabama home

By Riley Conlon

BLOUNT COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was injured in what officials believe was a self-inflicted, accidental shooting Friday morning.

The boy was driven by a private vehicle from a home on Holliday Drive to UAB St. Vincent’s Blount but was later airlifted to Children’s of Alabama, according to Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey.

Casey said that after obtaining a search warrant, authorities found a crocodile, 30 snakes (six of which were dead) and drugs. Another child was removed from the home following the discovery.

The district attorney’s office is working to determine where the firearm was in the home and how the child may have been able to access it.

Charges have not yet been filed.

