Unlicensed marijuana grow operation busted in Baroda Lake Township

By Tim Wolak

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WBND-LD) — The Southwest Enforcement Team announced detectives assisted the Baroda Lake Township Police Department in serving a search warrant on March 27 at a warehouse in the 8000 block of Stevensville-Baroda Road.

Police say this came after following up on several citizens’ complaints about a strong unusual odor emitting from a residential area close to town.

The report states officers tracked down the smell and contacted a person leaving from what officers believed to be an abandoned warehouse.

Police say during the initial investigation of a suspected breaking and entering in progress, officers found a second person inside the warehouse along with several marijuana plants and pounds of processed marijuana.

SWET was then contacted and while investigating the warehouse further, they located and seized over 550 marijuana plants as well as over 34 pounds of processed marijuana.

The unlicensed commercial marijuana grow operation was dismantled by law enforcement.

A 22-year-old Indianapolis man and a 43-year-old Denver man were both interviewed and released.

SWET is continuing to investigate this incident to identify responsible parties for the illegal operation.

SWET is working with BLTPD to gather new information.

