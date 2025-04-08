Classic car enthusiast Jay Leno heads to the California Capitol to advocate for ‘Leno’s Law’

By Daniel Macht

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Former “Tonight Show” host and classic car enthusiast Jay Leno is at the Capitol Tuesday to advocate for a law exempting classic cars from smog checks.

Senate Bill 712, known as “Leno’s Law,” would exempt collector cars whose model is 35 years or older from California’s smog check law. The bill would also exempt these cars from the law when ownership transfers.

California state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, is the sponsor of the legislation. Her website says classic cars are “infrequently driven, carefully maintained, and make up only a fraction of cars on the road. They are typically owned for their historical significance and collector value.”

Leno is set to join a classic car cruise in front of the Capitol on 10th Street at 10:30 a.m.

Supporters of the bill will then hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ahead of the bill’s hearing at 1:30 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.