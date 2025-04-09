Exclusive: Man recalls helping rescue people from fiery crash in Virginia

By Colter Anstaett

NORFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — In the parking lot of Riverpoint Court apartments in Norfolk, a charred shell of a car remained days after a fiery crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

That crash is now sparking a conversation about traffic on Granby Street in Norfolk.

News 3 talked with Kai Tomas, who said he lives at the apartment complex and helped pull people out of the car that crashed.

“I don’t think I could’ve sat by and watched two people burn up like that,” Tomas said.

Tomas said he didn’t hesitate when he saw someone in an upside down car that had crashed in his apartment complex parking lot.

“I yelled, ‘We gotta go,'” Tomas recalled.

He and his friend ran down to the parking lot to try to get the man out. Even more harrowing, the crash caused his friend’s car to catch fire and the car was burning right next to the upside down car.

“I know that if I was trapped in a vehicle, or my loved ones were trapped in a vehicle, I would hope to God somebody would take the risk and just reach in and grab,” said Tomas.

After pulling the man out through the windshield, Tomas and his friend saw a second man in the vehicle and got him out, too.

“I don’t know if he was trapped, but there was debris on top of him. So we reached in and grabbed him,” Tomas explained.

Tomas said while his friend’s car was still on fire, his friend busted out a window of the car to get items from a medical kit.

Tomas showed News 3 a similar kit he has. He teaches personal safety and survival skills classes. As part of that, he tells people to have a medical kit.

Tomas said two other people were ejected from the crashed car and said a nurse who happened to be in the area stepped in to help. On top of that, other people who live at the apartment complex brought fire extinguishers to try to put the car fire out, according to Tomas.

“It was very chaotic. Very chaotic. But everybody stepped up to the plate. Even now, I’m just extremely proud of our community,” Tomas said.

Norfolk police initially said only two people were injured, but when News 3 reached out for more information, police said a third person was injured.

As of Tuesday, the crash remained under investigation.

