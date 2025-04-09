Houston Community College Joins Forces with VICEROY to Launch Elite Cybersecurity Pipeline for National Defense

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a groundbreaking move that signals a bold leap forward in cybersecurity education, **Houston Community College (HCC)** has officially joined the prestigious **VICEROY Program**, an elite virtual institution network anchored by **Texas A&M University**. This collaboration cements HCC’s role as a pivotal training ground for the next generation of cyber defenders, intelligence analysts, and national security professionals.

### Strengthening America’s Cyber Shield — One Student at a Time

The **VICEROY (Virtual Institutes for Cyber and Electromagnetic Spectrum Research and Employ)** Program is a Department of Defense-backed initiative designed to cultivate highly skilled talent for critical roles within U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. From the **NSA** and **CIA** to the **U.S. Army**, **Air Force**, and **Space Force**, VICEROY creates direct pathways for students to enter both civilian and commissioned officer roles in agencies on the front lines of America’s digital battles.

“This partnership is a game-changer for our students and for Houston,” said **Robert Glover**, Interim Executive Director for Military Education Programs at HCC. “The VICEROY program offers unparalleled access to resources, mentorship, and real-world applications. It’s not just about studying cybersecurity—it’s about securing our nation’s future.”

### Student-Driven, Nationally Focused

What sets HCC’s implementation apart is its **student-led and student-managed model**. The inaugural cohort—five hand-selected scholars—will not only participate but lead the program’s development, setting the tone for a new generation of leadership in cyber operations and defense

