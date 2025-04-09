‘I got you, okay?’: People trapped by apartment fire rescued by sheriff’s deputy

By Zac Harmon

SCOTTVILLE, Michigan (WXMI) — The quick thinking of a sheriff’s deputy rescued several people from a life-threatening situation during an apartment fire.

The fire was reported Monday around 9:50 p.m. at the Glendale Apartments in Scottville. Emergency crews rushed to the scene where several people were reported to be trapped on the second story.

The first people on scene were two Mason County sheriff’s deputies, who spotted several people huddled on their second-floor balconies. Sergeant Adam Claveau drove his pickup truck directly up to one of the balconies, giving him and other officers an elevated space to safely pull people down to the ground.

Sgt. Claveau along with Deputy Matt Moss and Michigan State Police Trooper Mansour teamed up to give residents a safe rescue.

Several people were treated for injuries.

The fire is believed to have started in a first-floor apartment, with heavy smoke blocking people living on the upper floor from reaching an exterior door.

Details on how many people were displaced by the fire and how much damage was caused were not immediately available.

