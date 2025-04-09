‘My baby girl.’ Family reeling after 9-year-old, 2 other relatives found dead in burning car

By Darren Cunningham, WXYZ Web Team

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect in the murders of three people, including a 9-year-old girl, found in a burning vehicle on Detroit’s west side over the weekend is now facing a gun charge.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Edward Redding is charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

In the complaint, a special agent with the ATF detailed the investigation that led to the arrest of Redding. It started with the investigation into the triple homicide and burning vehicle on Sunday morning. He was first identified as a suspect in the homicides by the Detroit Homicide Task Force.

On Sunday morning, a vehicle was found burning with three bodies inside. Elauntra Sutton told us that the victims were her 9-year-old daughter, as well as her sister and mother.

In an emotional interview with 7 News Detroit on Tuesday, Sutton described her family members.

“She was amazing, the best daughter you probably could have asked for. Funny, smart, witty, sassy,” Sutton said. “She was just a great kid all around … just my baby girl.”

Sutton also called her mom and her sister her “biggest support systems.”

She said her sister and her sister’s boyfriend had been dating for two years and had a tumultuous relationship.

“They psychically had multiple fights before,” Sutton said.

The feds say that during the investigation, detectives reviewed license plate readers to determine if another vehicle was traveling in tandem with the victims’ vehicle before it was set on fire. Through the review of license plate readers, they identified a silver Saturn leaving the area about 18 minutes after the 911 call was placed.

Through records, feds say the vehicle was registered to Redding. They began searching for the vehicle and conducting surveillance.

Feds say Detroit police located the vehicle in River Rouge, but the driver was able to evade them. Later in the day, Michigan State Police troopers located the vehicle on I-75 on the Rouge River Bridge and tried to pull the driver over.

The driver took off, the feds say, and it led to a chase along I-75 and eventually on Fort Street before he lost control and crashed into the median.

The driver was identified as Redding and fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later, the feds say.

During a search of the vehicle, they found a weapon in a brown bag on the front passenger seat. Redding first told police he didn’t know the gun was in the car but then said he saw it on the floor and that’s why he fled from police.

Redding also reportedly told them he purchased the vehicle after he was released from prison. The feds say that Redding was convicted in 2011 of carjacking, armed robbery and felony firearm in Wayne County and was sentenced to 11 to 22 years. He was released on parole on July 9, 2024.

