Oklahoma City bombing survivor reflects on life nearly 30 years later

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — PJ Allen, the youngest survivor of the Oklahoma City bombing, reflects on his life and the challenges he has faced nearly 30 years after the tragic event.

“I’m very appreciative that I wake up every day,” Allen said.

At just 18 months old, Allen was dropped off at daycare on April 19, 1995, the day of the bombing.

He was learning to talk and walk, playing with his friends, when his life changed forever.

“The first few years after the explosion, I was in and out of hospitals a lot,” Allen said.

Allen suffered a collapsed lung, third-degree burns, a dislocated arm, and head trauma.

While some of his injuries have healed, others continue to affect him.

“I still think about it when I take a breathing treatment, so it’s not something I’ll ever forget. But I know some people aren’t as fortunate to have their loved ones come home that day,” Allen said.

Despite his ongoing breathing issues, Allen remains grateful for his second chance at life.

“It’s my voice, it’s unique, and I like it that way,” Allen said.

Allen believes there is a reason he survived the bombing and has dedicated his life to giving back to those who saved him.

“Surviving in general, my goal has always been to figure out what God wanted me to do in this world,” Allen said.

Although his injuries prevent him from pursuing some first responder jobs, Allen has found a way to serve others by working as an airplane technician at Tinker Air Force Base.

“Working on planes allows me to help people in service, similar to the people who helped me out on that day,” Allen said.

Allen feels a sense of purpose in his work and believes he is making a difference every day.

“This is probably as close as I’ve made it to my purpose so far. I like what I do, and I do feel like I’m helping every day,” Allen said.

