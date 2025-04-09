Omaha family dog recovering from run in with coyote after being saved by another dog

By Eddie Messel

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — One Omaha family is feeling a bit of relief after their two family dogs finally returned home after being missing for 12 hours. What they didn’t expect was for one of their dogs to return fighting for his life after a run-in with a coyote.

It all happened Saturday night when Samantha Beers and her family dogs, Smokey and Lucy, went missing for 12 hours.

“After like the third hour we started calling them in, they wouldn’t come, still kind of normal for them,” Beers said.

It happened in a wooded area off Rainwood Road and Highway 133.

“Definitely something we’re going to be more wary about, we considered getting those little flags you stick in the ground and putting the collars on them, so they don’t go past those flags,” Beers said.

Later Sunday, Smokey returned to the Beers’ residence, barely dragging himself home with major injuries and lacerations all over his body.

“We found Smokey all bloodied up on the porch, and he still even made his way up the stairs all messed up,” Beers said.

By his side was his best friend and the Beers’ other family dog, Lucy.

“They’ve been together for gosh going on 6, maybe 7 years now and grew up together and whatnot,” Beers said.

Lucy stuck by Smokey’s side, fending off the coyote and saving her best friend’s life.

“My boyfriend went out and was kind of scanning the area, and we found a dead coyote, so I know Lucy, our other dog, definitely defended him and got one of them at least,” Beers said.

The Beers were able to get Smokey to the vet, where he received two separate procedures, one to help treat a blunt-force trauma injury.

“He had that huge laceration underneath his armpit, and it was just torn up, they had to sew him up there,” Beers said. “He’s got another one on his other paw, his face got kind of scratched up, a little bloody nose.”

Smokey, now recovering, is back home getting some much-needed rest.

“So thankful, I swear I’m going to get her a steak dinner, and once Smokey is ready to be back on his regular diet, he’s getting one too,” Beers said.

Beers says she wants other families to be wary around this time of year to make sure their pets are safe and avoid incidents like theirs. You can help support Smokey’s recovery here.

