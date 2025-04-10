Day care teacher accused of giving children “sleep-inducing gummies” before nap time, warrant shows

By Ubah Ali

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A search warrant filed Wednesday morning says parents believe a preschool teacher at Jardin Spanish Immersion Academy in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, gave their kids sleep-inducing gummies before nap time.

According to the warrant, parents say their children told them they were given blueish purple gummies that turned their tongue blue, and that “parents had reported the kids had been given the gummies prior to nap time and were instructed not to tell anyone.”

Officers questioned that teacher, who told them she had given gummies to the class after nap time — but only one time, adding “the gummies were Welch’s Fruit Snacks and did not contain melatonin.”

Lexi Swenson’s 4-year-old son was in this teacher’s classroom. Her first red flag was his unusual sleeping patterns.

“He was taking two-hour naps during the week this was brought to our attention,” Swenson said.

Investigators watched surveillance video from the playground that showed the same teacher taking something out of her pocket before a student took it and put it in their mouth. That interaction took place on the playground before nap time.

The search warrant states daycare staff told authorities that giving children consumable items without parental consent was against Jardin’s policy.

Despite the teacher’s denials, the daycare put her on administrative leave and reported the issue to the Department of Health.

Jon Austin, a spokesperson for the daycare said in a statement, “We take these allegations very seriously and immediately launched an internal investigation into the matter as soon as we learned of it… The safety and care of our students is our absolute highest priority and any conduct that compromises that commitment is contrary to our values, our policies and our community. When we have reason to believe a member of our team is falling short of that standard, we will take immediate and effective corrective action.”

Police are planning to review surveillance video from late last month and personnel records of the employee named in that search warrant before charges are filed.

A spokesperson with Eden Prairie confirmed an investigation regarding the allegations is ongoing, but could not provide additional information.

